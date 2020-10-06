Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Spills Fashion Secrets, Confidence Tips

Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas is used to giving her 1.3 million Instagram followers a peek inside her life — filled with outfit of the day looks, cute photos of her two daughters, date night outfits with her husband, behind the scenes footage of upcoming projects and more.

Regardless of what she’s sharing (or wearing) on social media, the Instagram star, 32, relies on a few true and tried tips that help her feel her best and she’s sharing them with Us.

“I don’t think anyone is confident no matter what, but I think my confidence builds more and more every day as I surround myself with good people and family with good intentions,” she tells Stylish exclusively while promoting the Something Navy September collection filled with elevated fall staples including blazers, sweater dresses, cashmere and outerwear.

“These days I honestly feel my best when I’m wearing Something Navy because it makes me so proud to see what we have accomplished,” she adds.

Charnas also chooses to focus on positive feedback rather than haters when it comes to comments on her posts, but always takes her followers’ fashion requests seriously when designing new drops.

“I draw inspiration from my followers. My pieces have always been about an open dialogue with my consumers and what their day-to-day looks like and what kind of styles they need,” she says.

Other sources of creativity for the influencer are her own commitments and closet, which she uses to discover items she is craving.

“My style has evolved as I’ve grown up and become a mom. Now when I’m designing or putting together an outfit, I think of the different activities that may come up, including chasing after my kids or taking a virtual meeting,” the New York native explains.

Some staples the social media star can’t get enough of right now include sweater sets, hooded sweatshirts worn under blazers, relaxed denim and ballet flats.

“A simple cozy turtleneck sweater is a great layering piece, a blazer is the perfect piece to dress up or down and I love dressing cute sweatshirts up and then going home and throwing on sweatpants.“

Whether you opt for a glam or laidback look, Charnas believes feeling comfortable and self-assured is what’s most important for looking chic — but flattering lighting doesn’t hurt!

“The Something Navy girl prioritizes style and functionality. She wants to wear fun, trendy clothing, without it being intimidating or exclusive,” Charnas notes.



As for taking a great Instagram photo that will rack up ‘likes’? “Lighting is everything I’ve learned!,” she exclaims.