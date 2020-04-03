Arielle Charnas made headlines for her shocking coronavirus saga amid the global coronavirus outbreak — but who is the Something Navy blogger?

The 32-year-old designer got her start in the blogging world in 2009, when she created Something Navy as a way to express her creativity and share her style. Before her content really took off, Charnas worked at a few stores in New York City and later found herself accepting a few modeling gigs here and there. By the fall of 2017, she had launched her first collection with Nordstrom and sold over $1 million worth of product in the first 24 hours. The collaboration quickly earned her over 1 million followers on Instagram.

In March, Charnas lost respect among her avid fans for the surprising way she handled the aftermath of her own COVID-19 diagnosis during the worldwide crisis. After announcing that she hadn’t been feeling well for a few days straight, she took it upon herself to get tested for the novel illness in a live video. While many of her followers were happy that the blogger was being so open about her experience, others accused her of abusing her privilege.

The scandal continued when Charnas finally revealed that her test results had come back positive. Over the next few days, the social media personality continued to document her life with her family, but really riled up her fans when she left Manhattan for the Hamptons — instead of isolating herself for the recommended two-week period.

After facing intense backlash, the fashion mogul tearfully apologized for her mistakes in an emotional Instagram Story. “I just wanted to come on here and say I’m sorry. I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone,” Charnas said on Thursday, April 2, struggling to hold back tears. “We’re not bad people. I’m sorry for anyone that I’ve offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks … I’m just sorry that I let down my community in any way.”

