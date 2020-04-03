Owning up to her mistakes. Something Navy influencer Arielle Charnas tearfully apologized for not self-isolating after she tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

The New York-based designer, 32, faced waves of backlash online in the wake of her diagnosis when she was seen holding hands with her young daughter in the Hamptons — instead of taking the advice of doctors and quarantining herself for two weeks. Shortly after Charnas was slammed for her insensitive reaction to the worldwide health crisis, she took to her Instagram Stories to share her remorse.

“I just wanted to come on here and say I’m sorry. I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone,” Charnas said on Thursday, April 2, struggling to hold back tears. “We’re not bad people. I’m sorry for anyone that I’ve offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks … I’m just sorry that I let down my community in any way.”

As she continued her tearful statement, Charnas said that she was taking time to reflect on her mistakes and focus on her family in this difficult time. Along with her emotional apology, Charnas shared a lengthy note with her followers explaining the rationale behind the choices she made.

“I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday. I apologize for anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision making … I’ve always had my critics and I’ve accepted that. It’s part of what I do. But this month, the critics’ voices have been very loud, hurtful and largely misinformed … I completely acknowledge I made mistakes throughout this process.”

While the world continues to learn how to properly prevent the spread of the novel virus during the global outbreak, some celebrities have taken heat for their controversial reactions to the complex news. In March, Vanessa Hudgens and Evangeline Lilly were both heavily critiqued for not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously. Charnas, for her part, expressed genuine remorse for the way she handled the aftermath of her diagnosis.

“We are all human. We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly,” she concluded on Thursday. “My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward.”

