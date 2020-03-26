Changing her tune. Evangeline Lilly apologized for criticizing the response to the coronavirus pandemic and revealed that she has been social-distancing, despite her initial refusal to quarantine.

“I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living,” the Lost alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 26. “At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY.”

Lilly then expressed remorse for her earlier remarks. “I want to offer sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” she continued. “Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and sincere apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star noted that she “thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria” when she wrote the post. However, she now acknowledges “I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

Lilly shared her concern for medical workers, small businesses and families that are financially strained, adding: “I am praying for us all.”

Meanwhile, the actress is “heartened by the beauty and humanity” displayed in the world. “When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me ‘do it out of love, not fear’ and it helped me to realize my place in all of this,” she recalled. “Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now.”

Lilly outraged some earlier this month when she refused to self-quarantine and deemed COVID-19 a type of “respiratory flu.” She told one Instagram user at the time, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Maggie Grace urged her former Lost costar to “rethink” her stance after Daniel Dae Kim tested positive. “Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw,” the Fear the Walking Dead star, 36, replied via Instagram. “I don’t know, Maybe you guys want to chat?”

