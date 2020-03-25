It’s been nearly a decade since Lost has aired, but it’s safe to say the group won’t be having a family reunion anytime soon. Maggie Grace slammed her former costar Evangeline Lilly for her remarks about coronavirus after Daniel Dae Kim‘s diagnosis.

Lilly, 40, came under fire earlier this month after she refused to self-quarantine with her kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives,” she wrote on March 16 via Instagram after dropping proudly dropping her kids off at gymnastics. “We all make our choices.”

Grace, 36, who was a main cast member on Lost for the first two seasons, replied to Lilly’s controversial post after Kim confirmed he tested positive COVID-19.

“There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us – the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks,” Grace wrote. “Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system.”

She continued: “No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die – the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now. Think about how these small decisions effect [sic] your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out.”

The Fear the Walking Dead star then encouraged Lilly to “rethink” her decision.

“You kids will be fine without gymnastics, I promise :). Be well,” she wrote.

“PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw,” Grace wrote. “I don’t know, Maybe you guys want to chat?”

Kim, 51, for his part, confirmed he is on the mend on March 21.

“I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal. I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic,” he said via an Instagram video. “I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but as of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear of very soon.”

