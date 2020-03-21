Baby on board! Maggie Grace is pregnant, expecting her first child with her husband, Brent Bushnell, Us Weekly confirms.

The actress, 36, took to social media on Friday, March 20, to announce her exciting news.

“In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important,” Grace wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself holding her stomach. “Our first little one will be joining us this summer. 🍼Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. 💗#isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful.”

The Lost alum and the Two Bit Circus CEO tied the knot in May 2018 in Ojai, California. The ceremony came two months after Us confirmed the couple’s engagement.

Earlier that same month, the actress made her and Bushnell’s relationship Instagram official. “The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman),” the Ohio native captioned the February 2020 social media upload.

Grace was previously engaged to director Matthew Cooke, but Us broke the news of their split in February 2016.

“The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was,” the Taken star captioned her engagement announcement in February 2015. “Lovers do not finally meet somewhere. They are in each other all along. Rumi Matthew Cooke & I are so excited to share our engagement with you guys! I could not feel more grateful to share my life with this incredible man.”

Prior to her relationship with Cooke, 47, Grace dated her Lost costar Ian Somerhalder. (The actor, 41, wed Nikki Reed in 2015 in Topanga Canyon, California, and the Twilight star, 31, gave birth to their daughter, Bodhi, two years later.)

Grace and Somerhalder remained “very good friends” following their 2007 breakup, Grace revealed in the February 2015 issue of New You. “I haven’t dated too many actors,” the Lockout star said of their relationship. “I did when I was really young, for a couple of years, but it’s nothing against actors. … You can certainly reconcile schedules with actors but it takes some doing, and I just don’t have that energy.”

The former couple reunited at PaleyFest in Los Angeles in 2014 while celebrating the ABC show’s 10th anniversary, posing for pictures with Josh Holloway and more Lost cast members.

Grace opened up about a prank she played on Somerhalder, eating garlic and smoking a cigar ahead of one of their kissing scenes. “One of my proudest moments,” she joked at the time.