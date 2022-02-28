Date night! Many celebrity couples showed off their stunning style on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons looked so in love as they celebrated her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Power of the Dog. The New Jersey native, 39, wore an off-the-shoulder red Erdem gown and completed the look with platinum Fred Leighton jewels. Plemons, 33 appeared in a black tux as he supported his fiancée’s accomplishment.

The duo sparked their romance after they played high school sweethearts in Fargo in 2015.

“It was a gift,” the Friday Night Lights alum gushed about acting with Dunst during an interview at PaleyFest in 2015. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

While the duo prefer to keep their romance private, the Texas native later recalled knowing that the Spider-Man actress was The One when they met.

“I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” he told The New York Times in September 2020, adding, “He works so hard at what he does. He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply.”

In 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair got engaged. They welcomed their son Ennis in May 2018 and a second child in June 2021.

The Oscar nominees weren’t the only ones who turned heads on Sunday night. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — who presented at the awards show in Santa Monica — also sizzled on the red carpet.

Hill, 54, shined in silver, wearing a long gown and matching diamond earrings. McGraw, 54, kept it simple in a black suit while posing with his wife. The duo’s appearance came after they stunned on the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883.

Ahead of the show’s debut, the record producer opened up about how they brought the story of the Dutton ancestors to life while filming in Texas.

“It’s super dusty and super hot. There’s no way around it,” McGraw told Entertainment Weekly in November 2021. “At the same time, it’s like every kid’s fantasy to do something like this, to put your chaps on, your cowboy hat and your gun holsters every day. Then you get on a horse and try to survive this journey.”

Hill, for her part, noted that she faced certain complications of her own while working on the series.

“Although it looks amazing, it’s terrible. I think I have a few ribs floating around in my body,” she explained to EW at the time. “This is real work. I was raised by Edna Earl and Ted Perry, and they believed the best way to teach a child was to get your hands in the dirt. That’s basically this in a nutshell. I think so many actors are drawn to [cocreator] Taylor [Sheridan]‘s writing because he is portraying the story in a way that was lived. I gained so much respect for cowboys.”

