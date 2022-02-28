Costars and life partners! Kirsten Dunst had Jesse Plemons’ support as the couple attended the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27.

Dunst, 39, was all smiles in a sparkling red gown with an off-the-shoulder detail, which she accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry. Her partner, 33, kept it classic in a black tux.

Dunst is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Power of the Dog. While Plemons also starred in the film, he did not receive a SAG Awards nod. However, both of the actors garnered Academy Awards nominations for their performances.

The Fargo alums play a couple in the movie, which follows a rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) who reacts cruelly when his brother (Plemons) brings home his new wife (Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Dunst and Plemons started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo. The duo played a married couple in season 2 of the FX series, which aired in 2015. She noted in November 2021 that they hope to continue collaborating together in the future.

“When our characters first meet, I think they recognize a loneliness in each other. We had to be very formal with each other which was funny,” the actress told Vogue at the time of her experience working with Plemons on The Power of the Dog. “He’s my favorite actor to work with. I fell in love with him creatively first. We definitely want to work together again on another project.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2017 that the Bring It On star and the Friday Night Lights alum were engaged. They welcomed son Ennis in May 2018 and son James in 2021.

The pair’s romance has only gotten better since they merged their professional and personal lives. “They’ve started working together on projects and it’s made their relationship even stronger,” a source told Us in December 2021. “They love to spend as much time together as possible.”

Dunst has found a true partner in Plemons too. “He is very different from every guy she’s ever dated,” the insider said. “Kirsten used to be in some more dramatic and toxic type of relationships, but Jesse is different. He’s more quiet, supportive and really lets Kirsten shine.”

The Spider-Man star gave Us an update on her wedding plans in August 2019. “We’re definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate, not a big wedding,” she teased at the time.

Dunst also explained why she and Plemons waited to walk down the aisle. “It’s a priority but you know how life is. You’ve got other little things,” she said. “So it has to be a good time when we can all have fun.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the couple’s night out at the SAG Awards: