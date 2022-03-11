Yellowstone’s Jefferson White Reveals Whether He’s Leaving Before Season 5

Straight from the ranch hand’s mouth. Jefferson White finally shut down rumors that his character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, will not be in season 5 of Yellowstone.

“I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5,” the actor, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 8, while promoting the Yellowstone season 4 DVD. “That’s great. I’m really looking forward to that. I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds.”

While White knows that he will reprise his role in the upcoming season of the Paramount Network drama, he is not aware of specific story line details yet.

“I’ve really given up on trying to guess. What Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator — I think one of the best writers in television now or ever, definitely — comes up with is always so much better than what I could come up with,” he added. “So I’m really excited that Jimmy’s journey continues, and I have no idea where it leads and I’m just kind of ready to try to hold on.”

Jimmy left the Duttons’ ranch during season 4 to work on the 6666 Ranch in Texas. He got engaged to Emily (Kathryn Kelly) and received his boss John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) blessing to settle down at the southern ranch. Fans assumed that the relocation meant White’s time on Yellowstone concluded in season 4, and speculation ramped up that he would appear on the upcoming spinoff 6666.

However, the Blindspot alum told Us he is not sure whether he will be involved in the latest expansion of the franchise.

“We don’t know anything. Listen, I certainly don’t know anything,” he explained. “I think it’s very funny. People keep expecting me to know what’s going on, and nobody would tell Jimmy anything, right? Like, it feels like another way in which me and Jimmy are similar is that nobody tells me anything. So, I would be incredibly excited to go back to work in Montana. I would be incredibly thrilled to go back to work in Texas. If I was suddenly unemployed, I would be neither excited or thrilled, but I’d get through it. I could go back to washing dishes in Iowa.”

White went on to tease whether the choices Jimmy made in season 4 of Yellowstone will work out for him.

“When Jimmy drives away off into the sunset, I’m proud of him for making a decision for what he wants for him and Emily. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “Also, the uncertainty that that represents is a scary thing. He’s in this real transition moment for the first time in his life. He’s being offered the opportunity to make his own decisions. And then the sort of flip side of that is to take accountability for those decisions. The consequences of those decisions Jimmy can’t blame anyone for but himself, so fingers crossed it goes well for him. We all have these moments where we step out into the unknown, we make the difficult decision to step away from familiarity and safety and security into the unknown. I hope that it goes well for old Jimmy.”

Season 4 of Yellowstone is available now on DVD and Blu-ray.

With reporting by Leanne Stanton