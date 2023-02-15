His big moment! While Kevin Costner couldn’t make it to the 2023 Golden Globes in person, his wife, Christine Baumgartner, and their children made it a night to remember.

“Chris had a dress, I had a tuxedo [but] it was in another hotel in L.A. I never like to be too cool for school, I wanted to be there,” the Yellowstone star, 67, recalled in a Monday, February 13, Instagram video of Costner unboxing his award. “Christine realized that my heart was a little bit low.”

Costner and Baumgartner, 48, could not attend the 80th annual awards ceremony due to the ongoing floods in Southern California. The Bodyguard actor explained at the time that they “couldn’t even get back” to their house earlier in the morning after pulling their kids out of school due to the freeways being closed.

The twosome, who have been married since 2004, ended up celebrating at home with their children: Cayden, 15, Logan, 13, and Grace, 12. Costner also shares Annie, 38, Lily, 36, and son Joe, 34, with his first wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

“My wife — with 30 bucks — went down to the store, I’ll never forget this, and she bought about 30 balloons because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes,” he recounted. “Something we imagined ourselves being there, something I dreamed about to be nominated as an actor, it was really important to me and we couldn’t be there.”

Ahead of the show, Costner shared a heartfelt video apologizing that he was unable to attend due to the hazardous weather conditions and that he and his family had been stuck at home.

“But my wife found a way to take something really simple and my children sat on the couch and watched the doggone thing,” the Field of Dreams star reflected. “My kids heard our names be called and we weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world [like] we wanted to be but we found ourselves together as a family.”

At the show, Costner went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Drama Series for his role in Yellowstone. Regina Hall, who presented the award, joked about his absence and encouraged the audience to pray for him while he was “stuck in Santa Barbara.” The Hidden Figures actor shared that his family “stood up and cheered” for him as his name was announced as the winner.

“When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these [awards] and you wonder if you’re ever going to get in a room like that,” Costner reflected while holding his award. “It feels really good to have this. There’s no substitution for not being there but my wife made a night out of it for us and all those balloons and now I’m holding [the award].”