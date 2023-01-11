A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began.

“Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — stated in the video, which he shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 10.

The two-time Academy Award winner continued to express his deep regret that he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, couldn’t attend the 80th annual awards ceremony, explaining that the ongoing California floods stopped them from being able to even get to their house. (Per Forbes, 17 people have died during the floods and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.)

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years … the freeways flooded out,” the Field of Dreams star explained, noting, “We found ourselves on the wrong side of town and couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time, with the freeways closed.”

Costner, who is a father of seven — he shares daughters Annie, 38, Lily, 36, and son Joe, 34, with first wife Cindy Silva, son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney, and sons Cayden, 15, and Logan, 13 and Grace, 12, with Baumgartner, 48 — revealed his devastation at not being able to be at the Beverly Hilton during the ceremony.

“Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes,” he added. “Chris had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.”

Costner continued: “The people at Yellowstone … my castmates … my directors who have been directing me … I’m just so sorry that I can’t be there. I really wanted to.”

Though the couple aren’t able to celebrate Costner’s big night alongside his fellow A-listers — the Bodyguard star revealed just “how bad Chris wanted to support me” — they’re still setting up a celebration at home. “She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons, and so we’re gonna [watch] the television and see what happens,” the actor explained, ending his message thanking fans for their “support” and apologizing to the Globes.

“I’m really sorry to the Golden Globes and the international press,” Costner signed off. “I hope we’re invited back. Thanks.”

Despite his absence, two of Costner’s Yellowstone costars were in attendance at the Beverly Hilton Tuesday. Both Cole Hauser (who portrays Rip Wheeler) and Mo Brings Plenty (who plays Mo) hit the red carpet and are on hand to present.