Full speed ahead! Demi Moore and Daniel Humm‘s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider says, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”

The Ghost actress, 59, and the chef, 46, are “still in the honeymoon phase,” the source adds, noting that Moore and Humm are “wildly attracted to one another.”

When it comes to their relationship status, the twosome are “going with the flow as opposed to diving into an intense commitment,” per the insider.

Us confirmed in April that the G.I. Jane star is dating Humm after the duo sparked romance speculation while attending a Paris Fashion Week event together one month prior. Earlier this month, the lovebirds became Instagram official, with Moore giving her followers a glimpse of their trip to Versailles in France.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.”

The pair have also both been through divorces and have children from past relationships. The NoMad Cookbook author shares three daughters, Justine, Vivienne and Colette, with his first wife, Geneen Wright.

Moore, for her part, was only 17 when she first got married to Freddy Moore. The duo split in 1985 after five years together.

In November 1987, the Indecent Proposal actress tied the knot for a second time, marrying Bruce Willis. The former couple welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, in 1988, 1991 and 1994, respectively.

Four years later, the Scarlet Letter star and the Die Hard actor, 67, announced their split and finalized their divorce in October 2000. Moore got hitched for a third time in September 2005, exchanging vows with Ashton Kutcher, but they called it quits in November 2011.

Despite going their separate ways, Moore and Willis have remained close. The Now and Then actress also has a bond with Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he wed in 2009. The Sixth Sense actor, whose aphasia diagnosis made headlines in March, shares Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the model, 43.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” Moore wrote in a March Instagram statement cosigned by Heming Willis and all of the Red actor’s daughters. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

