A perfect match! Demi Moore and her new boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are enjoying all of the sweet nuances of their relationship.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.”

The Ghost star, 59, and Michelin-starred chef, 45, have capitalized on their shared wanderlust, traveling to New York, Los Angeles “and other locations,” the insider notes. “They’ve had some fantastic times together.”

The couple were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in March while sitting front row at the Chloe show. Us confirmed their romance earlier this month.

Humm, a renowned chef and restauranteur, seems to be a bright spot in Moore’s life. The G.I. Jane actress and her family recently revealed that Bruce Willis — who was married to Moore for 11 years — has been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that impacts one’s ability to understand language and communicate.

The New Mexico native shared the difficult news in a joint statement with their daughters Rumer, 33, Scout ,30, and Tallulah, 28, as well as Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and her two daughters with the Sixth Sense star, Mabel and Evelyn.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the actor’s family wrote via Instagram on March 30.

Though Willis’ family acknowledged that they are all going through “a really challenging time” with the Die Hard star’s diagnosis, they also noted that they are “moving through this as a strong family unit.”

Moore and Willis, 67, have remained close since their divorce was finalized in 2000, with the actress often sharing photos of their blended family via Instagram.

Five years after the former couple divorced, the Indecent Proposal star tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher. While Moore’s 2019 memoir, Inside Out, alluded to infidelity allegations against the That ’70s Show alum, 44 — the two divorced in 2013 — she told the Wall Street Journal at the time that they are still “friendly,” though they don’t spend time together. (Kutcher has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015.)

