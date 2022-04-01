A new romance! Demi Moore is officially dating chef Daniel Humm, Us Weekly can confirm.

Moore and Humm originally sparked romance rumors after they were spotted sitting together at Paris Fashion Week in March. The couple sat front row at the show alongside Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The actress was previously married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985. Two years later, the Indecent Proposal star tied the knot with Bruce Willis after they met on the set of Stakeout. The pair welcomed three daughters: Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994.

After 11 years of marriage, Moore and Willis announced their separation and filed for divorce in 2000. That same year, the Armageddon actor got honest about where the exes stood after their split.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he explained during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2000. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Moore, for her part, later addressed how she has dealt with the ups and downs in her romantic life.

“It’s a process of learning to love yourself,” the G.I. Jane star, who was later married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, explained on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in July 2020. “Accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

Moore continued, “It’s that idea that we’re kinda conditioned to work toward being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own. It really is commendable in our disposal times to go through the journey of really honoring the love that brought you together in the first place and to really give it everything you’ve got. But you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”

Amid the changes in her love life, the New Mexico native’s close bond with Willis has been a consistent topic of conversation. After the Fortress actor exchanged vows with Emma Heming Willis, his coparenting relationship with Moore continued to flourish.

In March 2022, the Charlie’s Angels star supported Willis’ decision to step away from Hollywood. “As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia,” an Instagram statement from Bruce’s wife, Moore and his children read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The post noted that Willis’ cognitive abilities have been impacted by his medical diagnosis. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” his loved ones concluded. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

That same month, Moore made her first public appearance with Humm.

Scroll down for everything to know about Moore’s new man: