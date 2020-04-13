Her special day! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to pay tribute to their daughter, True, on her 2nd birthday after coming together to throw her a Trolls-themed party.

“Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, captioned a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl surrounded by pink balloons on Sunday, April 12. “You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”

She added, “PS: This new face she’s making makes me so happy,” referencing True scrunching her face while smiling in three of the pictures.

The toddler made the same funny face in photos that Thompson, 29, included in his tribute.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote. “You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin.”

Kardashian announced on Friday, April 10, that she was planning a low-key celebration for True since her family could not come over due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” she said on Instagram Live, adding that “having all this time with [True] is so incredible.”

The next day, the Revenge Body host and Thompson surprised their little girl with a Trolls-themed party and gave her gifts including an ice cream parlor play set, a bicycle, dolls and an Easter basket filled with goodies.

The former couple dated from September 2016 to February 2019. Kardashian broke up with the NBA star after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party. Thompson — who also shares son Prince, 3, with ex Jordan Craig — previously cheated on the E! personality with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in February that Kardashian and Thompson are “happily coparenting” and have “no plans … to get back together.”

