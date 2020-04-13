Friendly exes? Odette Annable and her estranged husband, Dave Annable, appear to be quarantined together nearly six months after announcing their separation.

Odette, 34, and Dave, 40, were tagged in a post shared by Stacy Ellington on Thursday, April 9. According to Ellington’s update, the separated pair celebrated “virtual Passover” with others. Their 4-year-old daughter, Charlie, accompanied them during the video call.

The day before Odette and Dave recognized the Jewish holiday, the former couple popped up in a Zoom call together to celebrate a pal’s birthday. Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were also tagged in the video.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that Odette and Dave chose to go their separate ways. “It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they told Us in a joint statement at the time. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Two months after calling it quits, the You Again actress shared a cryptic post about facing difficulties. At the time, Odette shared a snap of a building that featured the quote, “I know everything happens for a reason, but what the f–k.”

In the caption, she wrote: “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

The Cloverfield actress and Dave, who previously played love interests on Brothers & Sisters’ fifth and final season, tied the knot in October 2010 in Ojai, California. They welcomed their daughter, Charlie, in 2015.

Months before their split announcement, Dave shared the key to a happy marriage while raising a young girl. “We enjoy nothing more than dropping her off at her grandparents’ so we could have a night alone,” the What/If actor told Us in June 2019. “But no, it’s important and we’re very lucky to have family and wonderful in-laws that are close and just want to spend time with her, so we took them up on that.”