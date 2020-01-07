Odette Annable Admits to Having a ‘Rough Time’ After Dave Annable Split

Coming to terms. In Odette Annable’s first Instagram post of the new year, the actress opened up about overcoming challenges amid her separation from estranged husband Dave Annable.

In her 2020 Instagram return, Odette posted a photo of a quote on a city building, that read, “I know everything happens for a reason, but what the f–k.” The photo was accompanied by a caption, where she hinted at the changes in her life and how she’s grown from her experiences.

“I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years,” the House alum, 34, wrote on Saturday, January 4. “They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

Odette continued, “If any of you have been going through a rough time and have been triggered by these holidays, or even this new year… I’m here for you. I get it. Baby steps. Time will heal. But also… #whatintheactualf–k.”

In October, Us Weekly confirmed that Odette and the 40-year-old Brothers & Sisters alum had called it quits after nine years of marriage. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in Ojai, California, in 2010, are parents to 4-year-old daughter Charlie.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said in a statement to Us. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to coparenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Not long before the news of their separation broke, Dave announced his plan to take time away from social media. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more,” he wrote in the since-deleted post in August 2019.

Ahead of their split, Odette also spoke exclusively to Us in July about how she’s worked to strengthen her marriage while the former pair raise their daughter. The You Again actress admitted that she and Dave “enjoy nothing more” than leaving Charlie with her grandparents so they can “have a night alone.” She said they were “very lucky to have family and wonderful in-laws” that lived close by.

Odette also opened up about how becoming parents has impacted their lives. “Her personality is growing every single day and we’re so grateful for her,” she told Us at the time. “I just see, like, through new eyes every single morning and it’s so much fun. It just adds a different element to our relationship in a way, and we’re learning how to balance being parents and still being a couple.”