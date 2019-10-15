Dave and Odette Annable Split After 9 Years of Marriage

It’s over. Dave and Odette Annable are calling it quits after nine years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” the pair confirmed in a statement to Us. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Dave, 40, and Odette, 34, played love interests on the fifth and final season of Brothers & Sisters. Before finding love with Odette in 2008, the What/If actor also dated Emily VanCamp — who starred alongside the pair on the ABC series.

In October 2010, the couple wed in a ceremony attended by more than 200 friends and family members in Ojai, California. They later welcomed a daughter, Charlie Mae Annable, in 2015.

Dave and Odette spoke with Us exclusively about how they keep the romance alive in their marriage months before announcing their split. “We enjoy nothing more than dropping her off at her grandparents’ so we could have a night alone,” Dave told Us in June. “But no, it’s important and we’re very lucky to have family and wonderful in-laws that are close and just want to spend time with her, so we took them up on that.”

The You Again star added, “Any chance we get.” Odette then went on to gush about their 4-year-old daughter, noting that Charlie’s “personality is growing every single day and we’re so grateful for her.”

“I just see, like, through new eyes every single morning and it’s so much fun,” she continued. “It just adds a different element to our relationship in a way, and we’re learning how to balance being parents and still being a couple.”

Odette last posted a photo with Dave on Instagram in September, where they posed together while attending a Love Anyway film screening. The Yellowstone star, meanwhile, mentioned Odette in the caption of a pic in August that showed their daughter sticking out her tongue as she placed her feet on top of Dave’s head.

“Take your time in Nashville @odetteannable. Exciting stuff happening over here,” he joked. “Charlie finally figured out that I’m the boss. #cantlookleftanymore.”

Weeks before sharing this sweet post, Dave announced his intention to use social media less frequently.

“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” he wrote in August. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”

