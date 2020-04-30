Quarantine buddies. Travis Scott spent his birthday with Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi.

The rapper, who turned 28 on Thursday, April 30, was spotted in the background of Jenner’s TikTok to his track “Out West.” The reality TV star’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou is also in the video, which shows Scott smoking as he walks by the two besties.

Hours later, Jenner sent the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, love via Instagram.

“DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!” the Lip Kit mogul gushed alongside a series of photos of Scott. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”

The musician replied in the comments with a series of emojis, including the two hearts, a butterfly and a rocket ship.

Khloé Kardashian then took the opportunity to celebrate Scott, commenting, “Awwwww hbd Trav!!!! We all love you.”

Jenner also shared a series of throwback pictures via her Instagram Stories, writing, “Stormi’s parents!”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that Jenner and Scott called it quits after dating on and off for years. While reports surfaced in March that the twosome reconciled, Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason Disick, shut down the speculation during his brief stint on Instagram.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” the 10-year-old told fans on March 24 before mom Kourtney and dad Scott Disick deleted his account.

The Grammy nominee was first spotted with Jenner and Stormi amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month in Palm Springs, California. Kris Jenner was also with the former couple, but it’s unclear if the momager returned to Calabasas. Karanikolaou, 22, joined in on the fun on Tuesday, April 28. The BFF duo teamed up to recreate classic lines from Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a viral TikTok.

“This is glendale,” Kylie captioned the video package on Tuesday, referring to one of Kourtney’s lines on the E! series.

The Poosh founder approved, writing, “An icon (I’m talking about me)” in the comments section.