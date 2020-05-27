Making moves! Khloé Kardashian is selling her Calabasas, California, mansion six years after purchasing it, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Good American cofounder, 35, originally purchased the home from Justin Bieber in 2014 for $7.2 million. Eddie Murphy had previously bought the house for his ex-wife Nicole Murphy.

The home, which is apart of the gated Oaks community, features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. According to the Daily Mail, the property is priced at $18.95 million.

Kardashian renovated the Meditteranean-style mansion with the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The English homemaker has also worked with Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

For Khloé’s home, in particular, the 53-year-old decorator completed a luxurious screening room for the residence in 2018.

“With most of America settling in to watch the Super Bowl, I had to post this most scrumptious screening room I designed for the most delicious @khloekardashian,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing photos from inside the glamorous space. “This luxe room has one entire wall filled with a screen for up-close viewing in the very best way. Koko takes comfort to a new level!”

Khloé bought the home a month after splitting from now ex-husband Lamar Odom. The home in Tarzana, California, was eventually sold to Kaley Cuoco and her then-husband Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016.

Us broke the news in March that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic alongside their 2-year-old daughter, True.

“Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source said at the time. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively revealed to Us that Khloé and the 29-year-old NBA star “are very much acting like a couple” while self-isolating together. The exes are “being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive.”