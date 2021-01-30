The real her. Khloé Kardashian proudly displayed her stretch marks while posing in a black bikini.

“I love my stripes,” the reality star, 36, captioned a Saturday, January 30, Instagram photo of the marks on her upper thighs. She cropped her face out of the shot, only showing her torso, chest and the tops of her legs, which were covered in sand.

Social media users previously criticized Kardashian in May 2020 for her changing look after she posted a series of photos via Instagram. “Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star values her own opinion more than remarks from trolls. “She thinks she looks great,” the insider said. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

Kardashian clapped back at a fan who asked, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” in May 2020. She quipped, “My weekly face transplant clearly.”

Fans later mistook the TV personality for her half-sister Kendall Jenner after she posted a gym selfie. “In my dreams lol,” she replied via Instagram earlier this month.

Kardashian has not only faced plastic surgery rumors through the years, which she has repeatedly denied, but she has also dealt with pregnancy speculation. Us confirmed in August 2020 that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were back on after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who are parents of 2-year-old daughter True, split in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods.

The Good American cofounder shut down rumors that she was expecting baby No. 2 in November 2020. A Twitter user wrote, “Still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant,” after Kardashian shared photos of her Cleopatra Halloween costume, which exposed her midriff. She responded, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author slammed pregnancy speculation in May 2020 too. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she tweeted at the time. “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”