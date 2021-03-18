Kim, Kourtney Enjoy Game Night With Rob's Ex Adrienne Bailon on His Birthday

Hours after helping brother Rob Kardashian ring in his 34th birthday, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian headed to a game night with his ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon.

The 40-year-old Skims founder documented her evening on Wednesday, March 17, via Instagram Stories, starting with a family dinner for Rob.

“It’s uncle Rob’s birthday and we wouldn’t have it any other way than to have an Armenian fest,” Kim said, adding that she “couldn’t believe” that she wasn’t able to eat a lot of the food because she’s following a plant-based diet. “I’m not going to eat it, I’m not going to go there.”

After showing off Rob’s Los Angeles Dodgers-themed cake, Kim revealed she and Kourtney, 41, were at pal Tracy Romulus’ house for “girls game night.”

“Kourtney and I are same team, playing Taboo, and we’re on the same team, game over for everybody,” the KKW Beauty founder declared before she shared a series of clips of her sister’s round of the board game.

It was later revealed that Bailon, who dated Rob from 2007 to 2009, was also on their team for Wednesday’s festivities.

“When me, Kourt and Adrienne get together … ” Kim began in a video of the three women.

Bailon, 37, interjected, “We’re winners. We’re No. 1.”

Kourtney subsequently chimed in, “We’re winning.”

The former Disney star has stayed close with Kourtney over the years. While she had a falling out with Kim in 2014 over a remark that Bailon made about the being “stuck with that Kardashian label,” the Selfish author revealed that they buried the hatchet when she posted a video of daughter North, now 7, watching The Cheetah Girls in 2018.

“Should I break the news to North that this could [have] been her auntie ?!?!?!” Kim joked.

Bailon reposted the video, adding, “Just woke up to this! LOL. This hairstyle and this outfit. HYSTERICAL. CHEETAHLICIOUS.”

While Bailon married husband Israel Houghton in 2016, Rob, for his part, became a father in 2016 when daughter Dream, now 4, was born.

Scroll through to see pics from the game night: