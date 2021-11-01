A little too spooky? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paid tribute to the movie True Romance with their couples’ Halloween costumes, but it’s the connection to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler that’s a little odd.

The 1993 film starred Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater as Alabama and Clarence. The prostitute and the nerd fall in love, steal her pimp’s cocaine and have to sell the drugs before the mob puts them in cement shoes.

The quirky romance, which was written by Quentin Tarantino, is a favorite of Kardashian, 42, and the Barker Wellness Co. founder, 45. Moakler, 46, also loves the movie — so much that she walked down the aisle to the movie’s “You’re So Cool,” by composer Hans Zimmer, when she married Barker in 2004.

On Halloween, Kardashian and Barker launched a full-on recreation of the movie poster showing them as Alabama and Clarence. The duo had a vintage car, lookalike outfits and wigs to complete the imitation.

Before Kardashian and Barker debuted their True Romance Halloween couples’ costumes, they’d posted about watching the film on social media. Moakler exclusively told Us Weekly in May that she thought it was a little bizarre that her ex-husband enjoyed the movie with his new girlfriend (now fiancée).

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie,” Moakler told Us at the time. “I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

On Sunday, October 31, Barker commented on Kardashian’s Instagram photos of their Halloween costumes with lyrics the track that played when Moakler walked down the aisle. “You’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool ❤️‍🔥,” he wrote.

The former Miss USA and the drummer were married after two years of dating. The pair welcomed son Landon in 2003 and daughter Alabama in 2005. They documented their days as newlyweds on MTV’s Meet the Barkers before separating in 2006. Their tumultuous divorce was finalized in 2008.

Though the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 member clearly remind Moakler of her marriage to the rocker, she doesn’t mind their PDA-heavy relationship. Though she has been critical of Kardashian’s treatment of her children.

“I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of [Travis and Kourtney],” she said in May. “I don’t think about them. If they want to run off into the sunset, like, by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

While the Kravis wedding is being planned, Moakler’s own relationship with Matthew Rondeau is also going well, an insider told Us on Friday, October 29. The on-again, off-again couple has been dating since 2020 and recently reconciled.

“Shanna and Matthew have always been off and on, but they’re in a really great place now,” a source exclusively revealed. “He has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together. They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled [that] she has love in her life.”

A second insider even said an engagement could be on the horizon.