They couldn’t help falling in love with the venue. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose the One Love Chapel in Las Vegas so they could be married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer,” owner Marty Frierson exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple’s wedding ceremony. The Poosh founder, 42, exchanged vows with the Blink 182 drummer, 46, in the early hours of Monday, April 4, after Barker performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz at the 2022 Grammy Awards. “They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming … They got there [at] 1:45. I had Elvis there and they got married.”

It’s unclear whether or not the couple obtained a marriage license. According to TMZ, which broke the news of the ceremony, the pair are not legally married yet.

According to Frierson, the happy couple paid extra to have the impersonator present at their ceremony. Kardashian and Barker chose the One Love Affair package to celebrate the occasion, which includes a 24-hour concierge, a rose bouquet and boutonniere, a song of the couple’s choice and photos from the special event. The entire service costs $199 for one hour, although the owner noted that their ceremony took “about 30-40 minutes tops.”

“It was very romantic. A lot of kissing and dancing. It was very, very romantic,” Frierson added, noting that “the vibe was just love” between the twosome.

Kardashian and Barker’s milestone comes just six months after the musician popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. A source told Us in January that they were “so ready to be husband and wife” and were planning a wedding in 2022. “It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring,” the insider said at the time. “They couldn’t be more in love.”

The source added that the duo were “really excited” about planning a wedding and were trying to keep the specifics under wraps until the big day. “[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests,” the insider explained. “It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

In the meantime, the reality TV star is much more comfortable sharing her relationship with Barker on her family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians. “There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life,” Kardashian told Variety in March about chronicling her relationship with the rocker on the new series.

She continued: “He obviously has a full-time job and a full career … But I think he’s happy to [film], and we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along.”

Kris Jenner confirmed that the couple will appear on The Kardashians during her Tuesday, April 5 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she joked that Kardashian and Barker’s PDA makes up “98 percent of the new show.”