Blac Chyna isn’t backing down. One day after a judge dismissed her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, her lawyer is hitting back with a series of jury verdicts that declare several of the reality stars’ claims about Chyna, 33, were false. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly corroborate her attorney’s claims.

“The jury reached a verdict that Kris Jenner’s statement that Chyna beat the s–t out of Rob [Kardashian]’s face was not true or substantially true,” the Lashed Cosmetics founder’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, exclusively tells Us. However, the court documents note that the jury did find Kris’ statement, “She beat the s—t out of him,” referring to Rob’s person in general rather than just his face, to be true.

“The jury reached a verdict that Kylie Jenner’s statement that Chyna ‘will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother’ was not true or substantially true,” Ciani continues. The jury decided that Kylie had “reasonable grounds” for believing the statement, the court docs state.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kylie, 24, Kris, 66, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian in 2017, alleging that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums sought to sabotage her reality show, Rob & Chyna. The E! series followed her ups and downs with then-fiancé Rob, which, at times, allegedly turned violent. (The Arthur George socks founder, 35, dismissed his domestic violence lawsuit against Chyna in February, in order to “focus on his coparenting relationship” with his ex for the sake of their 5-year-old daughter, Dream.)

During the model’s April trial against the Kardashians stars, all four Kardashian women testified under oath. Khloé, 37, testified that she and her sisters wanted to “protect” their brother from Chyna’s alleged “outrageous/chaotic/violent behavior.” Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, testified that he walked into an argument between Rob and Chyna in which he witnessed the Washington, D.C. native “hitting” the California native.

For her part, Chyna claimed the instance in which she pointed a gun at her then-fiancé’s head was a “joke” and that she never intended to hurt him.

“The jury reached a verdict that ALL four defendants — Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie — did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the Rob & Chyna show,” Cianci tells Us, adding that the jury also found that the four Kardashian-Jenner women’s “actions … were not justified with respect to Angela White’s (Blac Chyna’s) contractual relationship with E! Network.”

Chyna’s lawyer points to a strange incident during the trial, in which a court clerk “was removed from the case after openly requesting that defense counsel allow her and her adult daughter to have a special, private meeting with the four defendants — Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie — and then following through with her request.”

Furthermore, Ciani claims that the Kardashians’ attorneys “intentionally violated a court order by placing naked Revenge Porn photos of Plaintiff in front of her during key cross-examination testimony, which massively triggered Plaintiff and led to her meltdown on the witness stand.”

Ultimately, Chyna’s lawyer believes her client was subjected to an unfair trial and plans to appeal the decision.

The Kardashian-Jenner family, however, was pleased with the outcome of the trial — in which Chyna wasn’t awarded any compensation.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury. We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial,” lawyers Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin told Us in a statement on Monday, May 2. “The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

