Fast food meets high fashion! Kim Kardashian celebrated another trip around the sun at In-N-Out.

After turning 42 on Friday, October 21, the reality star was spotted arriving at the beloved burger chain in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22. For the late-night outing, Kardashian bared her abs in a sparkly bra top, which she paired with coordinating low-rise pants. The TV personality also sported a glittery choker and wore her platinum tresses in loose waves. She completed the look with a white feather boa.

Khloé Kardashian joined her sister, rocking an iridescent catsuit and sandal heels. Kris Jenner was also in attendance, wearing a sequin black blazer. The famous family members were seen taking selfies inside the chain and ordered drinks and food.

Kim’s In-N-Out trip wasn’t a part of her original birthday agenda, however. The Selfish author had initially planned to party the night away in Las Vegas at Usher‘s concert at the Aria Hotel. Kim, Khloé, 38, Kris, 66, and some of the beauty mogul’s closest were onboard sister Kylie Jenner‘s private jet when they were informed that they were unable to land in Vegas due to bad weather. The pilot then rerouted the group back to California.

Kim opened up about the fiasco via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 23, explaining she was also supposed to have dinner at Carbone.

“For the record … We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two difference [sic] airports. And it was so dangerous so safety first always and we flew home,” the SKKN by Kim founder wrote over a photo of herself arriving at In-N-Out. “We were also supposed to be filming for @KardashiansHulu so at least the whole crew got to see @Usher. We gotta reschedule ASAP! I heard this show is incredible.”

Kim also shared a clip of her best friend La La Anthony at the show, revealing the Power alum flew to Vegas from New York and was able to catch the show. “So, my bestie @lala flew in to Vegas from NYC to surprise me! That killed me we didn’t make it and she was stuck in Vegas, but she still went to see @usher and sent us videos all night!” she wrote. “The FOMOO was real. She had to rub it in.”

Despite missing the show, Kim had a great birthday. “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out and it really made me smile so much. The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so so special, and I will remember this birthday forever,” she captioned an Instagram selfie.