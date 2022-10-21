So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North.

The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.

In honor of the lyrics about “lying in bed on my own,” Kardashian — who shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West — was seen lounging in her bed with North by her side.

The Skim founder’s mom, Kris Jenner, also kicked off the celebration with a social media message.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know,” the momager, 66, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything. You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!”

Jenner continued: “You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of. Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy 😍❤️🎂🥳🍸 @kimkardashian.”

Kardashian’s video comes eight months after her public feud with West, 45, about their eldest daughter’s social media account.

The Hulu personality filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage, and was declared legally single earlier this year.

West, for his part, criticized the KKW Beauty founder in February for allowing their daughter to make her own TikTok account. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West wrote via Instagram at the time.

In response, Kardashian called out the Yeezy designer for his “constant attacks” in a rare public statement amid their divorce. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she explained in her own Instagram post at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The businesswoman continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

That same month, the California native reflected on the challenges of trying to take care of her children amid her messy divorce from the Grammy winner. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” she told Vogue. “Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

West continued to make headlines after he recently accused Kardashian’s family of not letting him see his children.

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month, referring to criticism of his recent Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion.”

He added: “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

Khloé Kardashian quickly came to her sister’s defense in the comments section. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she replied. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”