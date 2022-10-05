Not here for it. While addressing the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, Kanye West brought up his issues with Kim Kardashian‘s family — but Khloé Kardashian was quick to shut down his claims.

The rapper, 45, took to social media on Wednesday, October 5, to reflect on the criticism of his recent Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion.”

West added: “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

Khloé, 38, slammed the musician’s accusations in the comments section. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she replied. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

The Good American cofounder claimed that West was spreading misconceptions about his coparenting relationship with Kim, 41, with whom he shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Skims CEO filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and she was declared legally single earlier this year.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” Khloé continued. “Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”

Earlier this year, the “Gold Digger” rapper made headlines when he claimed that his estranged wife didn’t invite him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. In January, West questioned the decision before clarifying that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner later helped him attend.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” he said on Instagram Live at the time. “Everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star wasn’t thrilled by West’s accusations. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location,” the insider said, adding that there were “always two parties planned” for their daughter.

One month later, Kim reflected on the challenges of trying to take care of her children amid her messy divorce from the Grammy winner. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Vogue in February. “Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Meanwhile, West recently offered his own rare insight into his relationship with the TV personality. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast last month. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”