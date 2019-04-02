Thankful for the people in her life. Sophia Hutchins celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday, April 1, by honoring those closest to her, including rumored girlfriend Caitlyn Jenner.

“I have chosen to be very intentional about the people I surround myself with. Surround yourself with those that inspire, those that are beautiful, those that are genuine, those that empower you, and those that choose love,” Hutchins captioned a slideshow of black-and-white pictures from her birthday party via Instagram on Monday. “I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have. I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn’t fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!”

Jenner, 69, seemingly referenced the pair’s age difference when she posted a picture of the Pepperdine University alum on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my little Sophia,” the Olympic gold medalist captioned the pic of Hutchins posing next to a four-tiered cake. “It was a great night last night. So few candles.” The Instagram influencer commented, “Thank you babe,” and added a pink hearts emoji.

The model and the former Olympian first sparked romance rumors in October 2017 after they were seen on vacation in Mexico, but Jenner’s rep denied the speculation to Us Weekly. Nearly a year later, the former I Am Cait star gushed about Hutchins, but did not go into detail about their relationship.

“We are very close. We do a lot of things together,” Jenner told Variety for their Trans Hollywood issue in August 2018. “We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

The Secrets of My Life author, who came out as transgender in 2015, has been married several times in the past — Chrystie Jenner from 1972 to 1981, Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986 and Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015 — and has six children: Kylie Jenner, 21, Kendall Jenner, 23, Brody Jenner, 35, Brandon Jenner, 37, Cassandra Marino, 38, and Burt Jenner, 40.

