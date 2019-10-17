



Undiscovered talent? Kylie Jenner may be Forbes youngest self-made billionaire, but the makeup mogul is now a musical inspiration for many fans — including Ariana Grande.

While giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, Jenner, 22, entered her 20-month-old daughter Stormi‘s playroom to wake her up. “Rise and shine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sang as she turned on the light. The moment went viral with people creating different remixes and memes of the one line.

Even Grande, 26, wanted to get in on the action. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer posted a video of herself singing the line, asking Jenner, “Can I sample?” Jenner reposted the cover video with the caption, “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in the music video.”

She kept the joke going by retweeting a fan who recorded a remix of her singing to an EDM backtrack along with four skull emojis. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also promoted two new products from her Kylie Skin line using the lyric.

“Riiise and shiine✨ Behind the scenes shooting my two brand new @kylieskin products. Can you guess what they are? #comingsoon” she captioned a post on Wednesday, October 16. Jenner even changed her Instagram bio to read “Rise and Shine,” in a nod to the viral moment.

Jenner has been staying positive following her split from Travis Scott. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the former couple are still “extremely close” and that their main priority is Stormi.

“Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” the insider said. “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Jenner and Scott, 28, were taking a break from their two-year relationship. A source told Us that one reason for their split was “the craziness of his travel and her businesses.”

“They’re very passionate people,” the source said. “They realized that their passion for each other had waned in a romantic sense and it was time for a break.”

