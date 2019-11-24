Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have a new celebrity supporter: Kim Kardashian.

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, offered her support to the royal couple, who are in the midst of a legal battle with the British tabloids and have spoken out about the pressure they feel from the press, during an interview with the Australian TV show The Sunday Project on Sunday, November 24.

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down 21 Most Iconic Looks

“I think everyone has their own journey,” Kardashian told host Lisa Wilkinson. “I think their [Harry and Meghan’s] journey is extremely personal, with, you know, what his mother [Princess Diana] experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.”

The SKIMS creator, who has become one of the world’s most recognizable personalities thanks to her reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, went on to share that not many people can comprehend what it’s like be to under that kind of scrutiny.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” she said. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made headlines in October when they filed a lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers after the Mail on Sunday’s publication of a private letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

At the time, Harry slammed the U.K. press for “bullying” the Suits alum during and after her pregnancy with son Archie, now 6 months. He explained that he felt compelled to speak out in fear that Meghan could face the same fate as his mother, Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” the royal said in a statement. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the lawsuit isn’t about one negative story in particular, but an “accumulation” of many events.

“Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” the insider revealed in October. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

Meghan, meanwhile, opened up about her emotional and mental well-being since joining the royal family in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The Tig founder revealed in October that “challenging” experience has left her “really vulnerable” and not “OK.”

“Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” she said on the verge of tears. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Everything We Know the Royal Family Has Said About Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Baby

Meghan addressed many of the rumors about her relationship with her estranged father, Markle, 75, and her and Harry’s renovations of their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, in court documents obtained Byline Investigates earlier this month.

“The true position is that the Claimant has a long history of looking after her father’s welfare and trying to find solutions to any health problem,” the paperwork stated about the former lighting director who was unable to attend his daughter’s nuptials in May 2018 after suffering a heart attack. “She had reached out to him prior to the wedding and sought to protect him, as well as to ensure that he would be able to come to the wedding.”

As for Frogmore Cottage, the documents state that Harry and Meghan never added a yoga studio, tennis court, $647,550 of soundproofing or a guest wing to the cottage as previously reported by the Daily Mail. “Furthermore, the Defendant sought to portray these renovations as being done at ‘the taxpayer’s expense,’ costing ‘£2.4m [$3.1 million] of YOUR cash.’ This was also false and misleading,” the documents read.