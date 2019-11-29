



The silent treatment. Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she and Khloé Kardashian have been out of touch for five years.

“I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,’” the Secrets of My Life author, 70, revealed during a confessional in the Thursday, November 28, episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

The former Olympian added, “We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Three years after the athlete split from Kris Jenner in 2014, she released her memoir — and the Revenge Body host, 35, was “upset” about the book’s contents. Following the release, she tried convincing Kim Kardashian not to invite Caitlyn to the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“Who wants mom’s peace?” The Strong Looks Better Naked author said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the time. “Because that’s what matters. Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?”

Most recently, Khloé missed the former athlete’s October 29 birthday party. “Khloé had something the night of Caitlyn’s birthday celebration at Nobu, but Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t fighting,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, noting that they “aren’t exactly close.”

The insider added, “Kylie [Jenner] and Khloé are so tight and like best friends, so she would never be rude to Kylie and disrespect Kylie’s dad by not going [to the party].”

This absence came five months after Khloé commented on Caitlyn’s relationship with Sophia Hutchins. “She’s really sweet,” the Good American cofounder said of the model, 23, at the time. “She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone.”