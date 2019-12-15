Just friends. Sophia Hutchins shut down reports that she is dating her business partner and close friend Caitlyn Jenner.

The beauty entrepreneur, 23, revealed that she and Jenner, 70, have a platonic relationship in a New York Times interview published on Saturday, December 14.

“We were never romantically involved,” Hutchins told the publication. The start-up CEO, who lives with Jenner in Malibu, added that she is dating a 30-year-old man who works on Wall Street and graduated from Harvard University.

When asked why her relationship with Jenner caused so much romantic speculation in the press, Hutchins replied, “Because we weren’t addressing it. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Hutchins went on to reveal that she began her professional relationship with Jenner when she learned that Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner was no longer in charge of the Olympic gold medalist‘s career.

“I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Hutchins explained. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’”

Hutchins is now Caitlyn’s full-time manager, according to the Times, and she has brokered several partnerships for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, including paid speeches for T-Mobile and the Harvard Leadership Summit, and Caitlyn’s recent appearance on I’m a Celebrity … Get me Out of Here.

When Caitlyn was voted off on the December 6 episode of the British reality show, Sophia was one of the only people waiting for the I Am Cait alum to return to civilization.

“Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it! I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there,” Caitlyn dished on her Instagram Story at the time. “I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!”

The pair may not be a romantic couple, but they have chosen to spend most of their holidays together. The twosome spent their first Thanksgiving apart this year, due to Caitlyn’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity. Hutchins told Page Six at the time that being apart on the holiday was “weird” for her.

“I’m having Thanksgiving without Caitlyn this year, which is really weird,” Hutchins revealed in November. “I’m hosting it at our house with some of my family and my good friend and his family, so it’s going to be different this year.”