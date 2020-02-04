Daddy-daughter bond. Kylie Jenner’s family is close, and even after her father, Caitlyn Jenner, publicly came out as a trans woman, her dynamic with her dad hasn’t changed much.

“My dad was the best growing up,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, told Harper’s Bazaar in its March cover story, published on Tuesday, February 4. “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day.”

As an adult, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, still manages to talk to her dad “like, every day.”

The only time in recent history she didn’t speak to Caitlyn, 70, was when the former Olympian was competing on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in Australia.

“I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted. “But I feel like it was harder for [Caitlyn] because she couldn’t see us.”

Following the I Am Cait alum’s elimination from the competition series in December 2019, her youngest children, Kylie and big sister, Kendall Jenner, had “Welcome Home” balloons waiting for her. “Thank you my Baby’s [sic],” Caitlyn wrote via Instagram at the time.

The famous family was criticized for not being present when the former decathlete emerged from the jungle, but the kids quickly fired back saying that none of the siblings were asked to show up to support Caitlyn.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” Caitlyn told the Daily Mail in December. “I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize.”

When talking with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie explained that despite growing up on a reality TV series — KUWTK premiered when she was only 10 — it was her dad’s fame as an athlete that first pushed her into the limelight.

“Even before the show, my dad always had an audience, so I was always around that energy,” the entrepreneur told the magazine. “I don’t know. I think it’s a blessing, the way it happened so early, because I don’t really know what it would be like to not be famous.”

Having such a big, close-knit family has definitely influenced the billionaire beauty mogul. “I see my mom [Kris Jenner] almost every day,” she said. “We’re always working together.”

Kylie identifies with all of her siblings as well. “I think my mom and I are very similar, but Kourtney and I also have similarities,” she revealed. “Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic. Me and Khloé are free-spirited and silly, and Rob’s very silly.”