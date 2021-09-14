Proud grandma! Kylie Jenner may have been missing from the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, but her mom, Kris Jenner, praised her pregnancy while walking the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed red carpet.

“Excited!” the talent manager, 65, told E! News of her youngest daughter’s upcoming arrival as she showed off her Tom Ford, McQueen and Judith Leiber look, along with Lorraine Schwartz emerald earrings, posing with boyfriend Corey Gamble. “No. 11! Really great!”

The New York City event came one week after Kylie, 24, confirmed that she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting baby No. 2. (The pair previously welcomed daughter Stormi, 3, in February 2018.)

Kris made an appearance in the Kylie Cosmetic creator’s announcement video via Instagram. The makeup mogul adorably filmed her mom looking at ultrasound photos.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life!” the In the Kitchen With Kris author gushed while accepting the sonogram shots from Stormi in the touching footage.

The businesswoman became a grandma in 2009 when Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her and Scott Disick’s son Mason, now 11. The former couple also share daughter Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Kim Kardashian is the mother of North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West, while Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian are the parents of daughters True, 3, and Dream, 4, respectively.

The proud grandma wasn’t the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to grace the Met Gala red carpet on Monday. Not only did Kendall Jenner rock custom Givenchy, but Kim, 40, made a surprise appearance in Balenciaga.

The Kylie Skin creator revealed hours ahead of the event that she would not be attending with her family members despite being in town for New York Fashion Week. “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 42, made headlines one day prior at MTV’s Video Music Awards with boyfriend Travis Barker. The Poosh creator made her red carpet debut with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on Sunday, September 12, and presented his and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Papercuts” performance with Megan Fox’s help. Scott, 30, also attended sans Kylie, thanking their toddler in his acceptance speech for the Best Hip-Hop award.

Keep scrolling to see Kris’ classic Met Gala look on Monday night.