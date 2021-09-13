Missing in action! While everyone had hoped that Kylie Jenner would make a magnificent style statement at the Met Gala, the 24-year-old beauty boss just revealed that she will not be attending the Monday, September 13, event, which is themed In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” the reality star, who expecting her second child with Travis Scott, captioned an Instagram Stories in advance of the soirée. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

While we can only imagine that the Kylie Swim founder would have put on a bump-tastic display on the red carpet, she did treat fans to a walk down memory lane, showing off her Met Gala looks from years past. Circa 2016, she stunned in Olivier Rousteing beaded gown. In 2017, she donned a metallic Versace number, and in 2018, she walked the carpet in an edgy dress by Alexander Wang.

Perhaps her most memorable look of all time though came to pass at the 2019 Met Gala where she wore a feathered purple Versace gown complete with a lilac wig.

While style lovers will surely miss Jenner’s presence on the red carpet, it’s nice to know that she’ll continue to serve up some stellar maternity looks in the months to come.

Jenner announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, September 7, via a sweet Instagram video. In the minute-and-a-half clip, Jenner gave her followers a glimpse into her pregnancy journey thus far. She showed a video of her test results, how she told mom Kris Jenner, 3-year-old daughter Stormi’s adorable first moments as a soon-to-be big sister and proved that her maternity style is nothing short of stylish.

In the clip, she rocked a belly-baring black dress by Mirror Palais. She styled her hair in a sleek braid and accessorized the look with chunky earrings.

Flash forward to her first night out after the announcement, and Jenner proved that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to maternity fashion. The business mogul stunned in a white leather mini dress and trench coat, which she paired with a Balenciaga handbag. We’d be remiss not to mention her super-cool shades, that gave the whole ensemble a futuristic feel.

While we anxiously await more of Jenner’s downright fabulous maternity style moments, we’ll spend the foreseeable future dissecting every little detail of her Met Gala ensemble. Because let’s be honest, she was easily one of the best dressed of the night.