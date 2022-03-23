Big spender! After Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse at her son’s nursery, eagle-eyed fans were shocked by the cost of the luxury toys.

“OK, so Kylie Jenner posted this as part of her YouTube video announcement,” a TikTok fan explained in a Tuesday, March 22, video. “And because I like to make myself feel like a piece of s—t, I was like, ‘I wonder how much that Louis Vuitton teddy bear is?’”

While the brown stuffed animal — covered in the designer’s signature LV symbols — has been discontinued since its 2005 debut, the social media user found a preowned version for $21,427 via The Luxy Shop. Resale site Farfetch also has a version of the DouDou bear listed for $20,550. Other bears are being sold for more than $26,000 on eBay. The limited-edition toy originally retailed for $9,000.

The cost of the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder’s son’s toy has since gone viral. One TikTok user reacted to the bear’s cost, jokingly adding a “Pay My College Tuition” hashtag to their post.

Jenner posted a nine-minute YouTube video on Monday, March 21, showing off previously unseen details from her second pregnancy, baby shower, labor and her little one’s nursery.

“Look at the baby’s room,” the reality star’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, exclaimed in a clip from the video, marveling at her little brother’s toys, stuffed animals, board books, nursing chair and crib.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who welcomed Stormi in February 2018 with partner Travis Scott — gave birth to her second child last month. While she previously revealed that her son’s moniker was Wolf Webster, she later changed her mind.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote via Instagram Story earlier this month. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The Kylie Baby founder has yet to reveal the new name for her baby boy but did share a sweet snap of his tiny toes via her Instagram on Monday. In addition to taking care of her two children, Jenner has been candid about her postpartum journey.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she explained in a March 15 Instagram Story. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

Jenner continued: “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

