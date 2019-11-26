Kylie Jenner’s 21-month-old daughter, Stormi, might have a Louis Vuitton bag, but not all of the toddler’s toys are super over-the-top!

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 22, gave her followers a look inside Stormi’s playroom on Monday, November 25, via Instagram Stories.

In addition to several dolls, which were scattered out over the floor, the little girl’s Barbie collection is complete with a purple stroller, hot pink car convertible and several doll-sized accessories.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, in February 2018. After more than two years together, Us Weekly confirmed last month that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper called it quits.

According to a source, Scott “still very much loves” Jenner, but fans shouldn’t expect them to reconcile anytime soon.

“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” the source told Us on Tuesday, November 26. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

Jenner, for her part, has been linked to Drake after they were seen flirting at the Canadian rapper’s 33rd birthday party in October.

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” the second source told Us. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

The second source added that the twosome’s relationship “isn’t anything serious.”

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the insider explained, noting that pair don’t want to cross any “major boundaries” in their relationship. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

Scroll through to see the photos of Stormi’s playroom: