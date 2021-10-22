Lucky little ones! Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and more stars have treated their kids to the coolest playrooms.

The model welcomed her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, in September 2020, telling her Instagram followers five months later that she had “turned half [of her] office into Khai’s playroom.”

As for the toddler’s nursery, the Los Angeles native told Vogue in February 2021 that she decorated with embroidered pillows from Anthropologie and a framed poem that the former One Direction member wrote for Khai.

“I’ve been popping off on Etsy,” Hadid told the magazine at the time. “I really wanted to be working toward something, and the nursery really helped me feel like we were ready.”

She noted that they planned to raise Khai at her family’s Pennsylvania farm, saying, “The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me.”

Jenner, for her part, has playrooms for daughter Stormi both in her home and in her Kylie Cosmetics office.

“It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes so that’s why I made her a bedroom here so she could be with me and still have fun,” the makeup mogul said in a June 2019 YouTube video of her brand’s headquarters. “Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is.”

Five months later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed her and Travis Scott’s daughter’s at-home playroom, including skateboard deck wall decor and neon light fixtures.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the Kylie Skin creator is pregnant with her and the rapper’s second child together. In October of the same year, the Los Angeles native gave a glimpse of the new playroom she is building for her toddler.

“Storm’s new playroom I can’t wait,” the former E! personality captioned an Instagram Story video at the time, showing a room under construction. Although the space was full of plastic sheet coverings, arches and tunnels could be seen in the footage.

The Kylie Baby creator went on to say from behind the camera: “This is gonna be so cool! It is beautiful. The paint. The little stairs. We’re gonna do a slide.”

Keep scrolling to see inside more stars’ epic playhouses for their kids, from Kim Kardashian to Elton John.