It’s all in the details! Kylie Jenner gave a close look at her newborn son’s nursery.

“Look at the baby’s room,” the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s daughter, Stormi, said in a Monday, March 21, YouTube video.

The 4-year-old opened the door into her baby brother’s bedroom and beelined to the bookshelf, which featured toys, stuffed animals and board books. As the little one walked around the space, Jenner panned over a nursing chair, a changing table and a crib.

The nine-minute video documented the Kardashians star’s pregnancy ahead of her and Travis Scott’s son’s February birth. The on-again, off-again couple could be heard welcoming their baby boy at the end of the footage.

“What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” the rapper, 30, gushed in the hospital audio. The makeup mogul’s mom, Kris Jenner, cried, “He’s out!”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator has yet to share her infant’s face with her Instagram followers — but she did show his feet in a Monday Instagram slideshow.

While she also announced his name last month, the Life of Kylie alum later clarified on her Story that moniker has since changed.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Skin creator explained to her followers. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

When Kylie welcomed Stormi in February 2018, the reality star changed her daughter’s name early on as well.

“I was just looking on nature names, like weather-earth inspired. Storm was on there, but I was like, ‘I kind of want an ‘ie’ like me.’ So then I did ‘Stormie,’” the former E! personality explained to James Charles in October 2018. “It was always Stormie … and then I didn’t fully choose her name. I wanted to have like a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. When they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name, I was like, ‘S-t-o-r-m-i.’ Literally, right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ And they were like, ‘OK.’ I hung up the phone and I was like, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name!’”

The toddler now has a bedroom of her own at Kylie’s office, and the Los Angeles native built her eldest child a “new playroom” in October 2021.

Keep scrolling to see how Kylie has decorated her new addition’s bedroom.