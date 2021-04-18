Birthday bliss! Travis Barker spoiled his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, ahead of her big day.

The Blink 182 drummer, 45, celebrated Kardashian on Saturday, April 17, by sending her a lavish floral display and taking her out.

“Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” the birthday girl, who turned 42 on Sunday, April 18, captioned a photo of the arrangement on her Instagram Story. “My entire house smells yummy.”

The flowers, which took over the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s foyer, included white tulips and green moss in a vase with white gardenias hanging from the ceiling.

The “I Think I’m OKAY” musician later treated his lady to a birthday dessert. Barker shared a snap of the sweet treat, which was gelato alongside a candle sitting in a strawberry and chocolate sauce that spelled out, “Happy birthday Kourtney,” via his Instagram Story.

The Poosh founder shared the same photo and added a red heart emoji next to it. Kardashian later posted a few more moments from her birthday festivities, including a sweet text from her mom, Kris Jenner, and a handmade card that her daughter Penelope made her.

The reality star shares Penelope, 8 — and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6 — with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Kardashian was dating Barker after years of friendship.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The pair became Instagram official in February after celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together earlier that month.

The duo’s relationship has continued to blossom with the support of their families, as their kids are also friends. Barker shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they’re taking their time and trying not to move too fast,” a source told Us in February. “No one is surprised by their relationship. Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us that the couple are “doing really well” and that Kardashian is “so smitten with Travis, and everyone around them loves them as a couple.”

Scroll down to see how Kardashian kicked off her birthday celebrations with Barker.