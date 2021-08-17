Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian After 1st Flight in 13 Years

His rock. Travis Barker seemingly credited Kourtney Kardashian with helping him overcome his fear of flying after he took his plane trip in more than a decade.

On Tuesday, August 17, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted a photo of himself embracing the Poosh founder, 42, on the runway. “With you anything is possible 🖤 @kourtneykardash,” he wrote via Instagram.

Over the weekend, the musician returned to the skies for the first time since 2008, when he was involved in a plane crash that killed four people. His friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, who was also on board, survived the crash but died from a drug overdose nearly one year later. Barker was left with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. He spent three months in the hospital, undergoing 26 surgeries and many countless skin grafts.

The Famous Stars and Straps founder has been very candid about his fear of flying and has only traveled by car, train and boat in the years since. In May, however, he told Men’s Health that he wanted to find a way to move past his phobia.

“I have to,” he said at the time. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it. …​ If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my kids], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them.”

The rocker shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whom Moakler shares with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker joined Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, for a Saturday, August 14, flight from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The trio, who borrowed Kylie Jenner‘s private jet for the occasion, were also joined by Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Meet the Barkers alum started dating in late 2020. Last month, the pair sparked rumors that they were engaged — or already married — after a trip to Las Vegas.

“NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” hairstylist Glen Oropeza wrote via Instagram, alongside photos from a trip to Sin City with the duo. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.”

Fans also noticed that the post originally included a diamond ring emoji, but Oropeza later replaced it with a black heart.

“They’re very much in love and are deeply connected as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly that same month. “Their bond is unbreakable at this point.”