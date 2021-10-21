No offense! Khloé Kardashian joked on Thursday, October 21, about her 3-year-old daughter True’s insulting Halloween costume idea.

“True’s gonna be Moana,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Ellen DeGeneres. “She wants me to be Pua, the pig. It’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author went on to say that they would “go trick or treating for sure.”

During the Los Angeles native’s first Halloween with her and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl in 2018, the reality star dressed the little one in multiple outfits, from a unicorn and a tiger to a lamb and a flamingo.

Two years later, the former E! personality dressed as Cleopatra, while her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 30, wore a Mark Antony costume. Their daughter was dressed as “Royal Highness True.”

When a social media troll asked whether Kardashian was pregnant with baby No. 2 at the time, the Celebrity Big Brother alum replied, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

Six months prior, the Revenge Body host denied more speculation that she was expecting.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” Kardashian tweeted in May 2020. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

The following year, the former X Factor host and the athlete spoke about their plans to give True a sibling via surrogate during the 20th season of KUWTK.

“I’m gonna need you,” Kardashian told the Canada native in a February episode. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

During the show’s reunion four months later, the Khloé and Lamar alum revealed that their surrogate “fell through.” That same month, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits.

The exes “remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent,” an insider told Us at the time. “There was no drama that broke them up. Things just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

The NBA player has continued to flirt with the Kocktails With Khloé host via Instagram, commenting on her “abs of steel” earlier this month.