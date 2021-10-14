Tristan Thompson Can’t Handle Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Health’ Magazine Cover

Proud of her! Even though Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian decided to hit pause on their romantic relationship, the athlete is still showing up to support the reality star.

Kardashian, 37, took to social media on Wednesday, October 13, to show off her recent photo shoot via Instagram, writing, “Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover. I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards 😋.”

Thompson, 30, praised his ex in the comments section, replying, “Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups ❤️❤️”

The basketball player’s sweet response comes after the duo decided to call it quits again after rekindling their relationship last year.

Kardashian and Thompson first sparked romance rumors in September 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, two years later. Days before the Good American cofounder gave birth, the Canada native was unfaithful with multiple women. The pair stayed together at the time before calling it quits one year later when Thompson was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the former Cleveland Cavaliers member decided to give their romance another shot after they were quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in August 2020.

Us confirmed that the twosome had once again split earlier this year.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” another insider told Us in June. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”

That same month, the NBA player honored his ex-girlfriend with a special message.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️.”

After rumors started to swirl about Kardashian and Thompson dating again two months later, a source noted to Us that even though the athlete “would very much love” for them to reconcile, the exes are “not back together.”

“Tristan is training for the NBA and is focused on that at the moment,” the insider added in August. “They still coparent well and he plans on making time to hang with Khloe and True when he’s not playing basketball.”