Blue for boy! One month after her pregnancy announcement, Jen Saviano revealed the sex of her upcoming arrival.

“My best friend,” the pregnant Bachelor alum, 32, captioned a Monday, February 14, Instagram video of herself and boyfriend Landon Ricker opening a box containing a blue bow, blue socks and a framed ultrasound photo. “My boys #genderreveal.”

The Florida native’s fellow Bachelor Nation members commented on the social media upload, from Amanda Stanton to Lauren Himle. “So sweet. Congrats Jen!!!” the esthetician, 31, wrote, while the kindergarten teacher, also 31, added, “[My son] Palmie’s husband.”

The Flagler University grad wore a black dress in the social media upload, showing her baby bump progress. Ricker hugged the expectant star and kissed her budding belly.

The dad-to-be posted the same footage to his own account, writing, “Baby BOY. Words can’t describe the amount of excitement that awaits our little guy’s grand entrance so here’s a little video of our initial reaction.”

The couple subsequently celebrated the news with their friends, eating a blue cake.

Saviano debuted her relationship with Ricker — and simultaneously announced their pregnancy news — last month. “Surpriseee!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned the January Instagram video. “We can’t wait to meet you, little B.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Lauren Bushnell, who recently welcomed sons Dawson and Dutton, respectively, sweetly congratulated the Miss Lifestyler blogger in the comments.

Saviano was a cast member on season 20 of the ABC show, competing for Ben Higgins’ heart in 2016. She was sent home in week 5 but returned to the franchise later that same year for season 3 of BiP.

While the former reality star connected with Nick Viall, the Bachelorette alum, 41, told Saviano at the end of the show that “something in [his] heart” wouldn’t let him say he loved her.

“Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you,” the “Viall Files” podcast host explained during the breakup. “I just feel like something’s telling me to say goodbye. I’m sorry. My biggest fear is that I’m going to regret it.”

The Wisconsin native posted an Instagram apology at the time, telling his followers how “lucky” he had been to know Saviano.

The entrepreneur, for her part, posted a photo of herself eating pizza, writing, “When you get dumped … here’s what you do: you order an XL pizza, bottle of wine and watch How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days … because, you know, I’m good at that. #bachelorinparadise #goodtimes #singleAF.”

When Saviano returned to Mexico for season 6 three years later, she left the island single after three weeks.

