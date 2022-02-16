Girl gang! Pregnant Britt Nilsson and her husband, Jeremy Byrne, are expecting a second daughter.

“This is the gender of our baby,” the Bachelor alum, 35, told her Instagram followers in a Monday, February 14, Instagram video. “We just had our fetal anatomy appointment, and we had them write it down so we could find out together. I really think it’s a girl.”

Byrne agreed. “I think it probably is too, but I’m gonna say boy so there are some opposing [views],” he said, going on to ask his wife to close her eyes while he opened an envelope from their doctor.

When Byrne held out a note revealing the sex of their upcoming arrival, Nilsson began screaming and jumping up and down. “I knew it!” the former reality star, who is also the mother of 19-month-old daughter Noa, cried out.

The Michigan native’s fans sounded off in the comments. One user congratulated the expectant star on having “another little princess,” while a second wrote, “Jer, you’re surrounded by girls.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news via Instagram in November 2021 with a photo of two positive pregnancy tests.

“Happy Thanksgiving!!! Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne No. 2,” the former ABC personality captioned the social media upload at the time. “Noey is all big sister vibes. Wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can’t wait to meet you!”

Two months later, the former waitress gave the first glimpse of her baby bump in a slideshow. “Happiness around here,” the pregnant star wrote in January. Nilsson also posted a picture of Noa reading a Berenstain Bears book called New Baby.

The Azusa Pacific University grad gave birth to her first baby girl in June 2020, six months after announcing that she and Byrne were starting their family.

“Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!!” the new mom captioned a sleeping shot of the infant.

Nilsson subsequently explained the meaning behind the newborn’s moniker, writing, “NOA is a Hebrew girls’ name that means ‘movement’ or ‘motion.’ In Japanese it means ‘my love’ or ‘from love.’ In Hawaiian it means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom.’ In Arabic it means ‘higher’ and ‘genius.’ To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth. It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically, we love it for all the reasons!”

