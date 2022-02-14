It’s a … ! Pregnant Juliana Custodio announced on Sunday, February 13, that she has a baby boy on the way.

“I am excited to share this with you, the best moment of our life’s [sic]!” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 23, captioned a YouTube video with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura. “We can’t wait to meet our baby.”

Custodio and Obscura both guessed that they had a son on the way when asked for their predictions at the sex reveal party. “A big, big boy,” the dad-to-be said in the footage.

The former reality star subsequently used a balloon filled with blue confetti to reveal the sex of her upcoming arrival. After the balloon popped, the couple hugged and kissed in front of their friends and family. “We have so much [confetti] to pick up now,” the mom-to-be joked as her partner cradled her stomach.

The video came three months after Obscura confirmed to his Instagram followers that the former TLC personality is pregnant with their first child.

“Baby on the way!” he wrote in November 2021. “A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited, and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

The Brazil native commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, as well as an emoji of a pregnant woman and a breast-feeding mom. When an Instagram user asked whether she is pregnant, the expectant star replied, “Yes.”

Later that same week, Custodio defended her news in a post of her own, writing via Instagram: “So excited for our new adventure. Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for mak[ing] one of my biggest dream[s] come true. … I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura. Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave.”

The model was previously married to Michael Jessen, and the former couple called it quits in October 2021 ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

The Connecticut native, 61, called their marriage a “Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics” in an Instagram announcement at the time, concluding, “Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

