Baby on board! Juliana Custodio is pregnant just one month after announcing her split from estranged husband Michael Jessen.

The 90 Day Fiancé star’s new beau, who lists his name as Ben Obscura on Instagram, announced the news on Saturday, November 20. “Baby on the way! ❤️” he captioned a snap of himself and Custodio, 23, hugging. “A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!”

He continued, “Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come! ❤️”

Custodio commented on the photo with three red hearts followed by emojis of a pregnant woman and a breastfeeding mother.

Still, fans were a bit confused. “You pregnant?” someone in the comments replied to the reality star.

“Yes,” Custodio replied.

She also shared her new love’s post on her Instagram Story, adding, “My biggest dream came true. I love you.”

Not much is known about Obscura. The man has five Instagram posts, four of which seem to be taken in art galleries or museums. One post is geotagged in Berlin, Germany, while the baby announcement is tagged in Hamburg, Germany.

Custodio first commented on Obscura’s Instagram on October 7 with four red heart emojis. She and Jessen, 46, announced their split on October 12.

“A quick break from my social media break to say…. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo ♥️♥️🎂🎂🥂🥂 Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last. Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics,” the Connecticut native began in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

He even went on to gush over his estranged wife and take responsibility for not fulfilling her needs. The reality star, whose wedding aired on 90 Day Fiancé in January 2020, hinted that Custodio had already started a new romance.

“I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new,” he added. “I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you,”

Shortly after his post, Custodio shared her own message about their split, accusing Jessen of trying to make her feel guilty with his divorce announcement.

“As well you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the Covid was a hard time but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different,” she wrote in response to her estranged husband. “As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.”

The 90 Day Fiancé season 7 alum went on to explain that she found happiness on her own before she found a connection with another man.

“I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important, and I want to be happy,” she shared. “You say I have found ‘someone new’ but the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person because this is how we supposed to do. I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me.”

Custodio ended the post by wishing Jessen “all the best.”