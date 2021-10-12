That’s the end. Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio, who tied the knot after appearing on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, have split, he revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, October 12.

The Connecticut native, 46, shared a photo from his wedding to Custodio, 23, with a lengthy caption.

“A quick break from my social media break to say…. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo ♥️♥️🎂🎂🥂🥂 Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last. Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics,” he began. “Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

Jessen went on to gush over his former bride, noting that she has “a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together,” adding, “Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside.”

The reality star explained that the situation through the pandemic changed them and they were both drained by the end.

“I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be. The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me,” he wrote. “I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness.”

Jessen wrapped up his caption by reminding his estranged wife how much adoration he has for her, hinting that she’s already dating someone else.

“My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you,” he wrote. “I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

The duo’s wedding, which was officiated by his ex-wife, Sarah Jessen, aired during a January 2020 episode of the TLC reality show. Michael and Sarah’s two children were also in attendance. The former couple was also quarantining with Sarah, as revealed during a May 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.