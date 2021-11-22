Haters gonna hate — but Juliana Custodio is letting them know they can do it somewhere other than her Instagram comments.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 90 Day Fiancé star, 23, is expecting her first child with her mysterious new beau, who lists his name as Ben Obscura on Instagram. The baby news came one month after Custodio announced her split from estranged husband Michael Jessen.

On Monday, November 22, Custodio celebrated her pregnancy by paying tribute to her new love via Instagram — and let her followers know she was expecting well-wishes only.

“So excited for our new adventure,” she wrote alongside a gallery of photos of her and her new man. “Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for mak[ing] one of my biggest dream[s] come true. … I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura ✨❤️.”

She then offered a piece of advice to anyone who was interested in raining on her parade. “Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave ❤️❤️✨,” she wrote.

On Saturday, November 20, Obscura made their big news Instagram official. “Baby on the way! ❤️” he captioned a snap of himself and Custodio hugging. “A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!”

He continued, “Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come! ❤️.”

Custodio commented on the photo with three red hearts as well as an emoji of a pregnant woman and a breastfeeding mother. Fans were shocked by the news, leading one commenter to ask for confirmation. “You pregnant?” one person wrote.

Custodio left no room for misinterpretation when she responded, “Yes.”

Last month, Custodio and Jessen, 46, announced they had split after tying the knot during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2020.

“A quick break from my social media break to say…. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo ♥️♥️🎂🎂🥂🥂 Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” he wrote via Instagram on October 12.

The Connecticut native explained that their brief marriage was “a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever,” he continued. “Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

In the same post, Jessen went on to gush about his former bride being “a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together.”

He added, “Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside.”